Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE PGR opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. Progressive has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.