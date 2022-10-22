PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PHM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $37.49 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 45.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 62.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

