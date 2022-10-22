Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 249,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

