Qtum Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00013966 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $280.35 million and $40.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.58 or 0.06830243 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00081966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,380,435 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

