Qtum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.97 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $278.10 million and $39.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00013870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.18 or 0.06851857 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,380,885 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.