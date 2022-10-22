Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36.
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
