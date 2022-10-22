Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

