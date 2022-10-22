Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $181,064.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Quantum has traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00022155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $181,064.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.25027368 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,063.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

