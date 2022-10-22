QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $248,384.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00009071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.47 or 0.27976155 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010927 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

