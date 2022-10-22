Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quotient presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at $343,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

