Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $82.72 million and $3.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.01422818 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005844 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021231 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.10 or 0.01631844 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

