Raymond James Increases Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $60.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,188.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

