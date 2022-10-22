Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 334.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $100.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

