RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $95,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $95,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $46,033.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $250,213. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

