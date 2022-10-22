Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 945.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:O traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $57.63. 3,781,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,008. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.