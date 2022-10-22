ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Tops $1,961.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1,961.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031643 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021308 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00272901 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001373 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003883 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017110 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ReddCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.