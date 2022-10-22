Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.36.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,607,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

