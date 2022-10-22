Reef Achieves Market Cap of $120.28 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $120.28 million and approximately $40.22 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,340,435,307 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.