Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.03 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Reef has a market cap of $122.03 million and $41.26 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,339,763,468 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

