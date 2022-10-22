Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,920

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,860 ($34.56) to GBX 2,920 ($35.28) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,691.86.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

