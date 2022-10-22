Relx’s (REL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,586.13 ($31.25).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,225 ($26.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,746.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,265.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,291.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Relx news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.63) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,262.45).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

