Relx’s (REL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,586.13 ($31.25).

Relx Stock Up 0.6 %

REL stock opened at GBX 2,225 ($26.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,746.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,265.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,291.34.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Relx news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.63) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,262.45).

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.