Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

