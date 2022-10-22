Request (REQ) Price Up 9% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Request has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $106.91 million and $4.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.45 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046517 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10929033 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $13,311,177.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

