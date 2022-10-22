Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.75 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Request has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $107.20 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003197 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022746 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10929033 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $13,311,177.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

