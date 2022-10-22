Resolute Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,282 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $802,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $64.34.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.