Resolute Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,282 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $802,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

