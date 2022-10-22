Resolute Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resolute Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $193.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

