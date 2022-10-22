Resolute Financial LLC Has $201,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Resolute Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.