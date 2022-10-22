Resolute Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 546,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 160,917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 903,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 152,079 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.