Resolute Financial LLC Purchases 3,198 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 89.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 545,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,495 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMT opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

