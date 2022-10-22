Resolute Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after acquiring an additional 947,954 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 624,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,888,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

