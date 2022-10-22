Resolute Financial LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Resolute Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,379,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $124.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

