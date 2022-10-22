Resolute Financial LLC Sells 79 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

