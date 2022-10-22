Resolute Financial LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $220,838,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $95,168,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $94,554,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $59,441,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $31.96 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10.

