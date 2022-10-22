Resolute Financial LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $49.41 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.