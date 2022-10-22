Resolute Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Resolute Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.