Resolute Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resolute Financial LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.