Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $258,420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10.

