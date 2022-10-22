Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Investec raised shares of Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a reduce rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.35) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $607.83.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

