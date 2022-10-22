Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

