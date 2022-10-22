Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Techtronic Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $113.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Featured Articles

