Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

