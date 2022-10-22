Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Hits $1,362.54

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,362.54 or 0.07109407 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $145.23 million and approximately $165,425.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.23 or 0.27771308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,353.25285334 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $121,423.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

