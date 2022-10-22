Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $20.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLIT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Harmonic stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

