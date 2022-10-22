Round Dollar (RD) Price Tops $13.40 on Major Exchanges

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $69,273.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for about $13.40 or 0.00069852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.