Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($76.12) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,805 ($58.06) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,852.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,169.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.28%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

