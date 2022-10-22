Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

