Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€107.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €77.43 ($79.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.44.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.