Safe Tops 1-Day Volume of $123,877.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00021539 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $86.21 million and approximately $123,877.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00136306 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00263015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060895 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.55839352 USD and is up 12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $127,136.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.