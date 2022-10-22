SafeMoon Reaches One Day Volume of $275.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.11 million and $275.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
SafeMoon Token Profile
SafeMoon’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,017,958,194,072 tokens. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
