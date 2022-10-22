Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 818,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,489. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

