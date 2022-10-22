Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $976,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,458,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,562,288. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

